International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.55.

IBM stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

