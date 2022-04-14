International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $48,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $127.60 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

