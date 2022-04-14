International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.11. 21,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,974. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.