International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.86

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.74, with a volume of 17822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.
International Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:IPCO)
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.