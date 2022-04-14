Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.69

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $2.08. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 16,725 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF)
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.