Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $10.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 244.16% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTZ. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intrusion by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,637. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

