Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $615.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $470.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.19 and its 200 day moving average is $560.02. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

