Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.37 on Thursday, hitting $285.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,848. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.03 and a 200 day moving average of $321.59. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

