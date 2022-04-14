Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VBF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. 33,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,916. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

