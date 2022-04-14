Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 5,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $47.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

