Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.92

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 116270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

