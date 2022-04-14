Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.92

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 116270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

