Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Invesque from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

