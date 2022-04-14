Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (ASC, CBK, CMCT, CSTL, DBOEY, DLA, DPSI, EBR, ELA, ENFN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 14th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.14) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.91) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was given a $105.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $164.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €74.00 ($80.43) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €13.50 ($14.67) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was given a $563.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €224.00 ($243.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

