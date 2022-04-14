Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Down to $7.05

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $6.61. Invitae shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 194,880 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 38.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Invitae by 19.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $23,709,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Invitae by 8.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

