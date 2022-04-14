InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) Insider Buys A$58,900.00 in Stock

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC – Get Rating) insider Kim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.78 ($8.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,900.00 ($43,629.63).

Kim Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Kim Anderson 97 shares of InvoCare stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates approximately 290 funeral home locations, and 17 cemeteries and crematoria that offers burial, memorial parks, and cremation services. It also offers pet cremation services under the Patch & Purr, Pets in Peace, Family Pet Care, and the Lanswood and Edenhill brands; and LifeArt coffins.

