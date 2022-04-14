Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,042. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.