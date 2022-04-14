Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,042. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
Ionix Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
