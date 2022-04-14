IQeon (IQN) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

IQeon (IQN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00004124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $9.05 million and $176,664.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

