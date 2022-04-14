IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.31. 881,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.86 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.61.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.