Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.22.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

