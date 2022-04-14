ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to post sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.96 million to $187.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $812.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. ironSource has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after buying an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $106,824,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

