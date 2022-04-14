iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLQD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.05. 13,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,773. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

