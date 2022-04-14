iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,365,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,512. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.