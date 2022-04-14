iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 125.4% from the March 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,851,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IXUS traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.38. 96,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,724. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

