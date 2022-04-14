iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

