iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Trading 1% Higher

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.50. 294,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 399,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.