iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 102,913 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.14. 866,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,789. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90.

