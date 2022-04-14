iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.29% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $64,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 521,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after acquiring an additional 505,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,062,000 after acquiring an additional 423,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $59.19.

