iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.32 and last traded at $59.33. 21,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 52,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.