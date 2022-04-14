iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

