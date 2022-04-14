iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 123,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,729,261 shares.The stock last traded at $263.12 and had previously closed at $259.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.17 and a 200 day moving average of $271.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

