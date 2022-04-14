iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $36,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,958,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,369,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.64. 742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

