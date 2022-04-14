iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.81 and last traded at $96.11. 67,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 127,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.55.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.