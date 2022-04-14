iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.62

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.62, with a volume of 97494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 178.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.