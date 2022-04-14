iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $38,759,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1,590.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 189,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.49. The stock had a trading volume of 427,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,640. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

