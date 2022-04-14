ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

Several research firms have recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th.

LON ITV opened at GBX 76.58 ($1.00) on Thursday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,357.66). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($48,866.30). Insiders acquired a total of 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 over the last 90 days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

