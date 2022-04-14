Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

JBL traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 772,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jabil by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 670,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

