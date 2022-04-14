Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.99 and last traded at $53.99. 7,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 15,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.