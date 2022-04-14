Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,972,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,835,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 558,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.52. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

