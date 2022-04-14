Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 106,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 141,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

