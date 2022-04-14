JB Capital LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,109 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

NYSE GM opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

