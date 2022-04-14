JB Capital LLC Buys 234 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $420.64 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

