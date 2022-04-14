JB Capital LLC Buys 4,345 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.46. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

