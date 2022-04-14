JB Capital LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.80.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

