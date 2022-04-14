JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $43,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

