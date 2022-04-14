JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,003 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Rambus by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rambus by 106.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 163.75 and a beta of 1.06. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,432. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

