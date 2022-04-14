JB Capital LLC Raises Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 203,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.34 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

