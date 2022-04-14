JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,010,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

