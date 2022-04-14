JB Capital LLC Sells 556 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JB Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Shares of SWK opened at $141.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $173.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

