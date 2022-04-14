JB Capital LLC Sells 76 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $330.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

