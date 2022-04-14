Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secom in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

SOMLY opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Secom has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

